107 Giant Sunflowers planted for Canada Pride & Gay Village’s 35th Birthday need adoption

Giant Sunflowers in Montreal – A group of friends who absolutely love Montreal and its openness got together and took the initiative to plant 107 giant sunflowers in Montreal, where empty tree spaces are lining sidewalks in and around the Montreal’s Gay Village.

“Since this year we’re celebrating Canada Pride, Montreal’s 375th anniversary and the Village’s 35th birthday, we wanted to do something special, beautiful and simple for our people, and inspire them to come up with creative solutions for our neighbourhood.”

They got on their Bixis and counted 107 trees that were missing in their neighbourhood – and decided to plant 107 giant sunflowers that will grow up to 7 feet in every empty tree space in the Village.

Last Sunday fifteen people from the group got together, dressed up in funny clothes and went ‘on a mission to make the neighbourhood greener and more beautiful’.

Every sunflower has a little fence and a message with a number. People can adopt them by going to facebook.com/lestournesolsmasques, tell them their number and give them a name. All you have to do is give them water every day!