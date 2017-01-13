2016 winners and losers

Let me start by saying this… although the human race presently appears to be falling into a black hole, darkness will not prevail – for the light within the many is far brighter in spectrum.

The year 2016 will probably be remembered as one of the most turbulent times in recent history. There have been increased acts of radical terrorism, civilian and mass gun shootings, rioting, racism, violent revolutions, spying, hacking and divisions between people at a time in our evolution when we should be at peace with one another.

Fear, deeply imbedded in people’s psyches rose to the surface under the guise of conviction. Social media was filled with quasi-experts on everything, citing sources from fake, satirical or one-sided news sites, often making expert conclusions from just a headline. Few bothered to go beyond the stories they read or heard to find the actual facts behind the trending posts of the day – bypassing anything they did not want to see.

A magnitude of unhappiness and anger exploded to the surface – unhappiness and anger that was always there. Recent events simply gave rise to it. Many people began blaming everyone but themselves for their problems. They couldn’t see the truth nor did they want to. But it is society at large that is at fault for all this unease.

The good news is last year also gave rise to a rapidly growing movement of people who have thrown away their rose colored glasses and are taking action.

We have seen Muslims, Jews and Christians stand together as one. We have seen women of all backgrounds rise together against abuse in unprecedented numbers – with men beside them. We have seen our Aboriginal people lead the way to change, which will benefit all of humanity. As there were those who seemed to fall into the abyss, there were those who awakened and took action standing up for the truth.

On a more somber note, last year we experienced the loss of beloved artists and cultural icons in unprecedented numbers; David Bowie, Glen Frey, Prince, Merle Haggard, Greg Lake and Bob Walsh. There was also Elie Wiesel, René Angélil, Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds – and one that hit home hard here in Montreal, Leonard Cohen.

Seems like one horrible nightmare, and perhaps it was – but if we can wake up to the more positive events which transpired in 2016, events overshadowed by all the media attention to the negative, we can find some positively wonderful things awaiting us.

On the global scene:

CURE FOR HIV IS GETTING CLOSER A British man with HIV was the first patient to receive a treatment that combined antiretroviral drugs with a drug that reactivates dormant HIV and a vaccine that stimulates the immune system in an attempt to destroy the cells carrying the virus. After the first treatment he showed no signs of the virus.

ZIKA VIRUS WAS DOWNGRADED by the World Health Organization (WHO). It is no longer considered a global health emergency and was downgraded to a ‘chronic threat level’ this year. The risks are still there but they are working on a new long-term strategy to tackle the virus.

THE ALS ICE BUCKET CHALLENGE that went viral on social media in 2015 was successful enough to help fund a breakthrough in the disease this year. NEK1, a newly identified gene contributing to the disease, has given scientists a possible target for developing therapies.

VOLUNTEERS IN INDIA PLANTED 50 MILLION TREES IN 24 HOURS. During the Paris Climate Change Conference, India pledged to increase forest coverage to 95 million hectares by 2030. Their government is investing $6.2 billion towards the effort to raise awareness of the government’s nation-wide plan to ‘make India green again’.

WILD TIGER POPULATION HAS INCREASED According to the World Wildlife Fund, Canada’s largest international conservation organization and the Global Tiger Forum (an inter-governmental organization for the conservation of tigers in the wild) there were only an estimated 3,200 tigers left in the wild, but since 2010 it has gone up to 3,890 – due to more protective measures and studies.

GIANT PANDAS UPGRADED FROM AN ENDANGERED SPECIES TO ‘VULNERABLE – by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Due to an increase in the number of giant pandas born in China, there are now over 2,000 in the wild.

NASA’S JUNO SPACECRAFT IS NOW IN JUPITER’S ORBIT – after a five year, 1.8 million mile journey through space. The probe’s mission; to explore the origins of the largest planet in our solar system for 20 months. Named after a Roman goddess who could see through clouds, it is scheduled to plunge into Jupiter in 2018, ending its mission.

PARIS CLIMATE CHANGE AGREEMENT WAS FINALLY SIGNED – signaling in a new era where climate change is taken seriously. It’s a big step forward as 117 UNFCCC members, from countries who contribute close to 55 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, ratified the agreement – enough for it to enter into force.

And finally and most importantly, advanced technology was the medium which brought millions of people around the world together in harmony and in fun, as well as in injuries and restraining orders:



POKÉMON GO REALITY/UNREALITY GAME where people around the globe travelled between the virtual and real world trying to capture as many ‘Pokémon’ as they could. Phones vibrated in excitement when you neared one, Poké Balls were thrown to catch them and Poké Stops, located at places such as public art installations, historical sites and monuments, brought the potato couch outside – even if they were looking at nothing but their screens.

The truth in all this… we are one on this planet, in this universe – whether yet realized to its full potential or not. In that way, 2016 was positively wonderful!

By: Bonnie Wurst – mtltimes.ca