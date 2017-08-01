2017 ITU WORLD TRIATHLON MONTREAL, PRESENTED BY SPORTIUM

The City of Montreal will host the 7th stage of the prestigious ITU World Triathlon Series on August 5 and 6, 2017. On this occasion, a section of the Old Montreal and the Old Port will be transformed into a course for the best triathletes on earth as well as hundreds of amateur participants. Organized by the Montreal International Triathlon, this world-class event promises to highlight the city’s charms to more than 100 countries and 7 million viewers and internet users. More than 20,000 spectators are expected on the site during both days of competition. Entries for amateur categories are open. Sign up now to run on the same course as the best triathletes in the world and be encouraged by thousands of spectators!

