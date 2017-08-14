Are you set for the 2nd Annual Parkinson SuperWalk?

2nd Annual Parkinson SuperWalk – There will be a Parkinson’s fundraising SuperWalk on Montreal’s West Island on Sunday, September 10. The picturesque John Abbott/Macdonald college campus in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue will again be the venue of this event. While this is the second annual such event in Montreal, other cities in Canada have been holding SuperWalks for up to 27 years.

“You and your family can become everyday heroes inspiring hope for others touched by Parkinson’s,” says Lisa Mintz, Coordinator for Parkinson SuperWalk in Quebec.” I am organizing this walk in honour of my father who has Parkinson’s. It is my way to contribute to a better life and a brighter future for my dad and others like him living with Parkinson’s.”

Tim Landry, 71, is currently the top Parkinson’s fundraiser in Quebec. “I wanted to be more involved after my first SuperWalk, and I’ll definitely be more involved this year. Any form of illness is a hot button issue for me. I had polio at age 5; my son has bipolar disorder; and I have many friends with Parkinson’s. I want to support this cause in any way that I can,” says Landry. He will be participating in the SuperWalk for his second year, but this time with his son.

Parkinson’s affects over 100,000 Canadians; a number expected to increase substantially in the coming years, with 25 Canadians diagnosed daily. It is a brain disease that touches almost every aspect of daily living, including: movement, mood, speech, ability to smell, eating and drinking, sleep and cognitive abilities. It worsens over time, robbing a person of their independence through increasing disability, and ultimately results in premature death.

Nearly 100 participants turned out for the initial SuperWalk at John Abbott campus in 2016, raising about $6,200. Across Canada, some $2.7 million was raised from SuperWalks the year before; these monies were used for research, advocacy, education and for support services. Some 10,000 “everyday heroes” are expected to participate in different SuperWalks across Canada this September 10.

(Grande Randonnée)

Sunday, September 10, starting at 12:noon John Abbott college campus in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue “a fun, family outing with a special purpose” 1-800-565-3000 #3327. parkinsonsuperwalk.ca