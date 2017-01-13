Montreal Times pet of the week

Charlie the Cat with Purr-sonality

Charlie is eleven years old and as most ‘Tuxedo Cats’, he has quite the personality. He lives in Westmount with his ‘grandparents’, David and Penny and his ‘brother’, who happens to be a 100lb. blind dog. Eight years ago when Daniel, his first ‘dad’, had to move out of his apartment and into a place where pets were not allowed, there was no question that Charlie would remain in the family. He still gets to see Daniel and loves when he comes over for a visit. This cat gets the best of both worlds.

Charlie didn’t mind the move to Westmount. His grandparents are very amused by him for the most part, but when he is up to some of antics, their patience is a virtue.

He just loves to tease his big bro’ and is lucky Magoo is also quite patient and amused by him.

“Charlie likes to make noises to get his attention, and then take off in one direction while the dog chases him in the wrong direction. It’s all in a day’s work,” said Penny.

He also has some strange quirks which add to his purr-sonality. Where most cats like to curl up on a soft pillow or under a warm blanket, Charlie likes the ceramic feel of the bathroom sink.

“He just loves everything there is about the sink. I don’t know what it is…. he also stares at us when we brush our teeth.”

His three favorite words happen to all start with the letter ‘S’: Snack, Sink and Schluf (a Yiddish word for ‘sleep’) which for him means a good nap, snuggled up next to them. But his favorite word out of all three, the one he immediately responds to without hesitation, is ‘snack’.

Charlie is one lucky cat, and the feeling is mutual. It just wouldn’t be the same without him – perhaps with the exception of having more access to their bathroom sink.

