West Island Community Shares 24-Hour “Live Here, Give Here Day” Challenge

March 22nd is West Island Community Shares’ “Live Here, Give Here Day” challenge. In that 24-hour period, the fundraising group will be racing the clock to raise the $45,000 left to reach its goal of $1.2 million by the end of this month. All donations will be matched. “People, companies, restaurants and stores have already pledged to help,” said Nada Nasreddine, President of West Island Community Shares. “If we, as West Islanders, donate we can reach the goal. All of the funds raised will go to local community that help more than 60,000 West Islanders in need every year.”

“For this day, we asked some of our supporters to tell us in short video capsules why they support Community Shares,” said Leanne Bayer, Executive Director. “The response has been overwhelming. Some people want to help families who don’t have enough to eat. Others want to support teenagers with cancer or seniors. And some just want to improve the quality of life for West Islanders in need. All the reasons are worthy and fit with our slogan: “Live Here. Give Here. Making a Difference Together.” The videos can be viewed on West Island Community Shares’ Facebook page: @WICSPartage.

The list is growing, but businesses participating in “Live Here, Give Here Day” includes four Dagwoods West Island locations who will donate $1/sandwich sold on March 22nd. At Klub 20 Beaconsfield West Island, trainers are holding a “burpee” challenge. Members donate to watch trainers & instructors hit the mat and do burpees. Aqua Spa Lyne Giroux is donating $1 for every manicure/pedicure and Sports Specialists in Dorval is holding “Train for a Cause” and donating $5 of the group fitness drop-in class fee. Visit www.communityshares.ca for a full list of participating businesses.

West Island Community Shares campaign ends on March 31st. To donate and help the group reach its goal, go to www.communityshares.ca .

For information on how to hold a fundraising activity on “Live Here, Give Here Day”, call (514) 695-8694, #102 .