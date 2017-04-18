Brit & Chips, the chain of Montreal restaurants that offer you a taste of Britain with their excellent menu of authentic British fish & chips dishes, do their part for the Montreal 375th anniversary celebrations by teaming up with some prominent Montreal personalities, and on top of that, to benefit their respective favourite charities.

From now until April of 2018, Brit & Chips will collaborate with these chosen Montreal personalities to create specially made recipes for their Fish of the Month menu item that will represent what Montreal means to them. And $1 from the sale of each Fish of the Month dish will benefit the local charity of choice of each Brit & Chips ambassador of the month.

It begins this month with rock star Jonas, who is now offering a salt and pepper tempura battered Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified sole dish with a spicy toasted sesame sauce, which will benefit the Breakfast Club of Canada. In May, chef Marc-Olivier Frappier from the popular Old Montreal eatery Joe Beef, will tantalize Brit & Chips customers with his Squid & Chips recipe, with $1 of the sale of each Squid & Chips dish going to Crohn’s and Colitis Canada.

Two special dishes have already been announced for early 2018: Energie radio host Patrick Langlois’ recipe for MSC certified sole in a miso ginger batter (benefitting Global Citizen’s Initiatives), and CHOM’s Jason Rockman will offer a vegan take on fish & chips with his chipotle-battered smoked tofu (which will benefit Share the Warmth). The remaining nine celebrity fish & chips recipes that will be offered at Brit & Chips’ four Montreal locations, and the charities that they will benefit, will be unveiled within the next few months. For ore information on this initiative, go to www.britandchips.com .