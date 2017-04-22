Montreal Times pet of the week – Meet Rambo the Little Dog Who Could

Montreal Times pet of the week – Rambo is a 5 year old Yorkshire Terrier who lives with Pascal and Monique Lefèbvre, his ‘furever’ family in NDG. And he doesn’t let his size stop him being Montreal Times pet of the week.

“Rambo thinks he is much bigger than he really is! He’s all of eight inches or so tall and weighs only five and half-pounds… but he likes to hang around with the big guys!” said Pascal.

He is a big dog in a small body, always looking for adventure and even teases his big buddies.

“We like to take him to dog parks in Westmount where he could run around and get some of his energy out and he runs around and chases dogs like German Shepherds and even has a buddy who is a Rottweiler.”

Rambo is very affectionate and after a good run he likes to curl up at home in Pascal or Monique’s lap that is until the doorbell rings.

“For a Yorkie he is actually very quiet, but if someone comes to the door he jumps up and yaps away until we open it and he could check out who it is.”

They brought him home from a shelter 2 years ago and although they were looking for a puppy, Rambo fit the bill.

“We thought, well, he is pretty much going to stay puppy-sized for his life and he was just so cute we had to take him home… and also Yorkies are really hard to housetrain and he already was, so that was a plus.”

Pascal and Monique like to hike and sometimes go on challenging trails that take several hours to complete but Rambo keeps up with them, even sometimes running ahead a bit and waiting for them to catch up.

“Sometimes when we’re tired and slow down, it’s Rambo who pushes us to go faster!”

Rambo might be a small dog, but there isn’t very much he cannot do that a big dog can – and he is easy to take anywhere!

