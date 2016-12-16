A preview to a great celebration

About 100 artists were present on a show aired by Radio-Canada, TVA, Télé-Québec and V television to give their audience a preview of the celebrations planned for next year on the occasion of the 375th anniversary of Montreal. It was re-broadcasted on CBC and CTV too.

The show started with a note of humour while trying to look for some Great Montrealers just to realize that some of the names mentioned: René Levesque, Justin Trudeau, and even our Mayor Denis Coderre, were all born somewhere else. That also made the point they were seeking: Montreal as a place where many people—not only from outside the city, the province, or even the country— have arrived and settled, this is a welcoming city after all.

Among the artists performing or being presented by clips were Beatrice Martin, Ian Kelly, Marie Desrochers, the Boulay Sisters, Random Recipe, Jean-Louis Cormier and Marie-Mai with some romantic tunes, and Yvon Deschamps. Iconic stars such as Céline Dion, Leonard Cohen and Diane Dufresne were also shown, though in brief clips. The audience was also reminded that there are about one hundred songs inspired by Montreal.

Not only artists were featured on the show: Mayor Denis Coderre made some opening remarks, Premier Philippe Couillard recalled his childhood years in the city, and also alluded to Montreal’s rivalry with Quebec City. Mélanie Joly, a Montrealer and currently the federal Minister for Canadian Heritage also highlighted her connection to the city.

Humour was not absent from the show; Patrice L’Ecuyer was in charge of bringing some laughs at the expense of, well, Montreal itself when acting as a tourist guide he announced a new tour that would show all the ubiquitous orange cones around the many roads under construction or repair in the city.

The 375th-anniversary celebrations have been launched with Aurores Montréal, an event that will last until January 1, 2017. According to the organizers: “Mount Royal will be the site of the Aurores Montréal projection, the stunning lighting design created by Marc Séguin for Montreal’s 375th. The internationally-acclaimed artist, considered a leader on Québec’s contemporary art scene, has teamed up with the multimedia company 4U2C in order to offer Montrealers and everyone who loves Montréal a one-of-a-kind experience.” Then from January 6 until March 11, 2017, a series of winter events called The Hivernales would take place in various locations across the city.

For detailed information about all the upcoming 375th Anniversary events go to www.375mtl.com

By Sergio Martinez – mtltimes.ca