Orford Music Festival featuring Marc-Andre Hamelin

The Montreal festivals are now in full swing and there are plenty of events for you to choose from. One that should not be missed is the magical Canadian pianist Marc Andre Hamelin and the Kuss Quartet. They will be performing for the very first time at the Orford Music Festival, Saturday July 15th at 8pm at Salle Gilles-Lefebvre.

Located in the heart of Mont-Orford National Park, Orford Music is first and foremost an advanced classical music academy with a mission to spark the creativity of young musicians at the launch of their careers and throughout their professional lives by building on excellence, creativity, accessibility and sustainability.

Founded by Gilles Lefebvre, the Orford Music Academy has always been recognized as a leader among educational institutions. Each summer, more than 400 university students from around the world come to study with its internationally renowned faculty.

The Orford Music Festival is a prestigious international event that attracts more than 20,000 festival-goers every summer. Its rich artistic programming is made up primarily of some 20 professional concerts, approximately 40 free concerts performed by students from the Academy, and visual art exhibitions. Cultural activities take place year-round, including Brunch Concerts and Dinner & Jazz Nights.

Deeply rooted in the Eastern Townships, Orford Music is a charity organization that combines nature and culture to create the perfect environment for artistic development. Through its various multidisciplinary activities, Orford Music actively participates in regional development and outreach activities.

On the program Mr Hamelin will be accompanied by the Kuss Quartet performing the monumental Quintet in F minor by Brahms.. The Piano Quintet in F minor, was completed during the summer of 1864 and published in 1865. … Like most piano quintets composed after Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet (1842), it is written for piano and string quartet (two violins, viola and cello).

The Kuss Quartet will also present the first quartet “Rasumovsky” by Beethoven, a formidable work both technically and artistically. Between these two pieces, the ensemble will also play Freizeit of the German composer and conductor Enno Poppe

“I’m delighted to welcome Marc-André Hamelin for two different concerts and the Kuss Quartet for a premiere at Orford Musique. It’s a privilege to set up an encounter between these talented and original performers, “says Wonny Song, artistic director of Orford Music.

For those unfamiliar with Marc Andre Hamelin, He is ranked among the elite of world pianists both for his agility in interpreting classical repertoire and for his bold exploration of 19th and 20th century plays. At the age of five, he began playing the piano and at the age of nine, when he won the Grand Prize at the Canadian Music Competition. Over the course of his career, he recorded more than fifty records under the label Hyperion Records. He received numerous awards for his recordings, including the Distinction of the Year award in 2014 for his three-disc series on Busoni’s work from Diapason magazine (France) and Classica magazine. He also appeared in several symphony orchestras including Chicago, New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

The Kuss Quartet composed of Jana Kuss and Oliver Wille, violin, William Coleman, viola and Mikayel Hakhnazaryan, cello, is recognized as much for their thrilling programs as for their sincere and captivating interpretations. The ensemble is regularly invited by international concert halls and prestigious European music festivals. Their repertoire ranges from Renaissance music to contemporary music. The quartet frequently combines sound and words in its own series of concerts.

The Quarter also introduced The Kuss Plus series in Berlin at the nightclub Watergate.

They performedwith singers, actors and hip-hop artists. These collaborations allow them to explore new avenues with new audiences while putting classical music forward

For tickets:

3165, ch. du Parc

Orford (Québec) J1X 7A2

1 800 567-6155

billetterie@orford.mu

Site Plan: