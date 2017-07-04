We’re acting out! – Andy Nulman spokesperson largest outdoor festival

We’re acting out! – Under the appropriate title “We’re acting out!” 51 street-theatre companies from all over the world will take over various streets in Montreal for what Andy Nulman—spokesperson for the event, We’re acting out!— has termed “the largest outdoor performance festival.” This free festivity is another of the events programmed for the celebration of Montreal’s 375th anniversary, and it will take place from July 7 to 30.

We had the opportunity to interview Mr. Nulman in regard to this unique event.

Montreal Times: How many shows will be on for this street festival?

Andy Nulman: There will be 800 free outdoor shows, presented by 51 street arts troupes coming from a variety of countries, Australia, Spain, France, Poland, the United States, Great Britain, Holland and Austria, 18 of the troupes performing at the festival are from Quebec. Among the international companies, I can mention the French companies Deabru Beltzak, Compagnie des Quidams, Théâtre Group’ and Ilotopie, the Australian company Strange Fruit and the Polish company KTO Theatre.

MT: What can the spectator expect from these performances?

AN: It will be a very spectacular display of a variety of musical and visual expressions, something wild, opera performed in mid-air, some acrobat angels. It will be something unique.

MT: Do you think this may become a yearly event?

AN: Maybe, if it proves popular and manages to get a large audience.

MT: What would the impact that these foreign troupes may have on the local performers?

AN: It would allow the 18 local troupes the chance to plan new projects, it will raise the bar too. It will help develop their potential as street artists.

Some of the performances that—according to the organizers— promise to dazzle Montrealers and visitors and transport them to breathtaking and imaginary new worlds:

“Lâcher de Violons” by Transe Express (France)

Place Jacques-Cartier, July 7 and 8

Acrobat-drummers set the beat, electric guitars riff off a violin quartet and an opera singer suspended in the sky. It’s an aerial show like you’ve never seen before! With its mix of rock and classical music, the mind-blowing troupe of “Lâcher de violons” offers everyone an electrifying evening of entertainment.

“Veles e vents” by Xarxa Theatre (Spain)

Place des Festivals, July 15

Inspired by the works of Valencian poet Ausiàs March, “Veles e Vents” present a pyrotechnical show on a sea that changes from calm to apocalyptic. Poetically transcended through its dazzling scenery, it tells the story of a journey between light and darkness,

“Pasticiens volants” (France)

Saint-Denis Street, July 21 and 22

As the public approaches, large, brightly illuminated inflatable sculptures lift off, waltzing just about our heads, letting us dream with eyes open wide.

“The Color of Time” by Artonik (France)

Métro Beaudry is the meeting point to follow the procession / Performance on Sainte-Catherine

Street, between Saint-Hubert Street and Berri Street, July 22 and 23

The company Artonik offers a celebration of unity inspired by Hindu rituals that break down barriers between social strata, ages, backgrounds and sexes.

“Place des anges” by Gratte Ciel (France)

Saint-Denis Street, July 29

Defying gravity, the artists release a cascade of white feathers, shooting earthward to join us on Saint-Denis Street in a joyous and magical ambience. This is a show that has captivated street audiences from Madrid to Kiev to Buenos Aires.

“3-2-1 Coupez !” by Théâtre du Futur (Quebec)

Saint-Denis Street, July 17 to 22

Following a journey through time and space since 3022, the great (and insufferable) Dutch director Chris Dubinsky is coming to Montreal to shoot his period film that takes place in 2017.

“Mange ta rue” by Momentum (Quebec)

Saint-Denis Street, July 18 to 25

On the menu, over a dozen skits prepared and served by a team of three actors and a musician.

“Le Petit Cirque du Grand Bernardo” by Tête de pioche (Quebec)

Saint-Denis Street, July 12 to 25

Le petit cirque du Grand Bernardo, inspired by circuses and carnivals of old, invites you to discover the world of Bernardo, an unemployed animal trainer who, for the time being, trains the menagerie of a carrousel.

“Gym chorégraphique urbain” by Manon fait de la danse (Quebec)

Saint-Denis Street, July 17 to 26

A cross between gymnastics and dance, this unique and artful choreography invites us to reflect on our cult of performance and quest for well-being.