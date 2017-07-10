Sunscreen – SPF 100

I am captured by the TV ad talking about sunscreen. The model lures me in. She is beautiful. Sensual. And convincing. She gently lotions her skin with the SPF 100 sunscreen. I am told that I must apply this SPF 100 sunscreen daily to protect myself from the harmful rays of the sun. “ It is silky, soft and the skin loves it”, she claims. It is absolutely necessary. Or else.

I am always interested in talk about sunscreen.

Fears of premature aging. Skin cancers. We are scared, confused, uncertain.

We want to be informed. But whom do we believe?

If you believe that feeding your skin good food, good nutrition, then perhaps you, too, may question SPF 100? This number means it has much stronger chemicals than SPF 50 or 30. Yet, it seems 100 is becoming popular. How much higher can it go?

Many specialists believe that an SPF over 50 may be redundant and that the current offers of 60 to 100 give one a sense of false security. You may actually be in more danger if you apply such a heavily laden chemical formula.

EWG (Environmental Working Group) says: Sunbathers often assume that they get twice as much protection from SPF 100 sunscreen as from SPF 50. In reality, the extra protection is negligible. Properly applied SPF 50 sunscreen blocks 98 percent of UVB rays; SPF 100 blocks 99 percent. When used correctly, sunscreen with SPF values in the range of 30 to 50 will offer adequate sunburn protection, even for people most sensitive to sunburn.

Protect your skin.

Sun protective clothing. Dark, tightly woven protects best. If you can see light through the fabric the UV rays can get through too. There is clothing available that does protect against both the UVA and the UVB rays Choose a good sun protection product. To protect against UVA and UVB rays you need to protect with zinc and /or titanium dioxide. You must reapply your lotion at least every 2 hours. Make sure you apply it evenly and reapply after swimming or sweating. Know your own skin. The sun can affect us differently.

Dr. Mercola has some good advice on sunscreen. He discusses the sun’s importance to good health and that total avoidance is NOT the best solution.

Among the worst (sunscreens) are those containing oxybenzone, synthetic fragrances and retinyl palmitate. When choosing a sunscreen, your safest choice is a lotion or cream with zinc oxide. It’s stable in sunlight and provides the best protection from UVA rays. Your next best option is titanium dioxide. Just make sure the product:

Does not contain nano sized particles

Protects against both UVA and UVB rays

Keep in mind that SPF protects only from UVB rays, which are the rays within the ultraviolet spectrum that allow your skin to produce vitamin D. The most dangerous rays, in terms of causing skin damage and cancer, are the UVA rays. Avoid sunscreens with an SPF above 50.

Natural products do not claim SPF or sun blocks. In our product(s) we use natural oils with natural SPF factors and zinc. If you google a carrier or essential oil asking for the SPF factor, you will find it.

You may choose to protect with natural skin care. But whatever method you choose, do what is best for you. The key is health.

We stand behind our products. We give great customer service.

Visit our online store: natural.ca. Subscribe to our newsletter. Check out our BIOS. Meet us in person at the shop.

Write to us at info@natural.ca