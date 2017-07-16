BBQ veggies and Herbed Buttermilk Dip recipe – A must!

Herbed Buttermilk Dip – Summer BBQs often tempt us to eat too much and leave us feeling stuffed and lethargic. But with so many outdoor activities planned, it might be wise to try something new at your BBQ that will help you feel good while you’re on the go.

On the grill: Meat usually takes the spotlight at summer BBQs but why not let some delicious, locally-grown grilled vegetables and fruits take the stage? Sturdy produce can be prepared and placed right on the rack, while softer or smaller cuts can be done in a grill pan or basket. Try everything from zucchini, peppers, and portobello mushrooms, to peaches, pineapple, pears and watermelon! Add a brush of olive oil and seasonings to veggies, and a sprinkle of brown sugar and cinnamon to fruit. Grilled fruits and vegetables go great with lean protein sources like chicken or fish or in quinoa salads.

At the party: Forget the jarred salsa and canned fruit salad. Stick to traditional style salsa with fresh home grown tomatoes, red onion, red or orange bell pepper, optional jalapeno for heat, lime juice, cilantro and just a touch of olive oil, salt and pepper. Or if you’re feeling adventurous, try peach salsa by replacing the tomatoes with the sweet stone fruit and leaving out the bell peppers.

For last-minute invites: Skip pre-made potato or macaroni salad smothered in mayo and try a mixed berry salad instead. You can also experiment with one of my favourites, balsamic watermelon salad! Chop a small watermelon, add diced red onion, mix olive oil with rich balsamic vinegar and a bit of ground black pepper and drizzle over the fruit, then top with feta and mint leaves. It’s super simple to make in a pinch but filled with complex summer flavours!

At the beach: Pack a cooler and bring along some favourite produce to accompany your beach BBQ. Many vegetables hold up well to travel, such as bell peppers, carrots, and snap peas. Pair with an easy homemade dip like the one below which includes fresh herbs like basil and parsley that you can grow year-round in your kitchen window. For fruit, wash ahead of time and pack in containers that will keep it from getting bruised and bumped.

Herbed Buttermilk Dip

• 1 tub (500 g) plain 0% M.F. Greek yogurt

• 1/4 cup (50 mL) buttermilk

• 4 tsp (20 mL) finely chopped green onion

• 1 tbsp (15 mL) each finely chopped fresh basil, chives and parsley

• 1/2 tsp (2 mL) finely minced garlic

• 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

• 1/4 tsp (1 mL) freshly ground black pepper

• 1/4 tsp (1 mL) Worcestershire sauce

Instructions

In bowl, stir together yogurt, buttermilk, green onion, basil, chives, parsley, garlic, salt, pepper and Worcestershire. Cover and chill until ready to serve, up to 5 days. Makes about 2 cups (500 mL).

2) Serve with PC Blue Menu Naan or chopped vegetables of choice.

Makes 16 servings

Per serving: 20 calories, fat 0 g, sodium 95 mg, fibre 1 g, protein 3 g

Recipe source: pc.ca

