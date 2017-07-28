Formula E Montreal 2017 preps for Checkered Flag

Formula E Montreal 2017 – The penultimate and final legs of the third season of Formula E Montreal 2017 will be coming down to a battle on the mean streets of Montreal this coming weekend. With just ten points separating defending champion, Sebastien Buemi, and Lucas Di Grassi going into the first of two weekend races, the championship will again be determined right at the finish line. In its inaugural season, Nelson Piquet Jr. Took the title on the final lap of the final race. Last year’s heated battle also came down to the final stages and Di Grassi will be fighting with everything he can muster from his ABT Schaeffler Audi, trying to make up ground on Buemi, the Championship is very much still within reach.

“We have to be better than him, as simple as that, and ten points better” said Lucas Di Grassi, “At the moment, the situation is quite simple, if I win both races I am champion no matter what, because there is seven points separating first and second place, so I can score some points. It’s in my hands.” The problem is, that Sebastien Buemi has already racked up victories in six of the ten races so far this season, despite not participating in the two races in New York two weeks ago, due to contractual obligations that had him elsewhere. Buemi’s team, Renault E.Dams, is all but guaranteed to walk away with the constructors championship, having amassed a commanding forty point lead, and if they do, they would have won the team title in every season of Formula E so far.

Di Grassi remains confident of his chances, but knows he has his work cut out for him, and expects stiff competition. “Of course, its not as simple as that because there are a lot of drivers that will compete. We’re also fighting for the team championship. Second place is between three teams and its very close, so we’re looking at that as well. If everybody does there job perfectly we have a much better chance to achieve our goals.” said Di Grassi from his team garage on Wednesday morning.

Montreal’s street track is an unforgiving course that allows for no driver errors. Unlike the F1 one circuit, where an error would put the pilot and car off into the grass – a mistake on the streets will put the car into the walls in devastating fashion.

Formula E is growing at a tremendous rate, and the announcement today that Porsche, as well as Mercedes-Benz will be bringing teams to the series in the coming seasons is proof of that. Di Grassi has hopes that Formula E will soon become one of the two major racing series to travel the world, calling it “certainly the most relevant in terms of technology”, and in a sport like automobile racing, that has given car manufacturers new technologies for its street cars for decades, perhaps he is onto something.