4 things you need to know about coffee

About Coffee – Does the coffee contain gluten? Does it have an expiry date? To maximize the enjoyment of your daily coffee, here are the answers to some common questions about this tasty drink.

Does the coffee contain gluten? The coffee itself does not contain gluten. Gluten can sometimes be found in the artificial flavors used in the preparation of flavored coffee, so be sure to check the package as this information should be indicated.

Does coffee have an expiry date? The coffee does not have an expiry date and its consumption is always safe, but freshness is a key element of the pleasure of drinking any cup of coffee. Some products show a “better before” date, this is the period in which the coffee is at its maximum freshness. When the freshness begins to decrease, the flavor of coffee will simply be less intense.

How many calories are there in a cup of coffee? The coffee is 98.5% water, so it contains very few calories (about 5 per cup) and low nutritional value, regardless of the method of infusion. On the other hand, milk, cream and sugar all contain calories, so keep this in mind if you are concerned about your caloric intake.

What is the caffeine content of a cup of coffee ? The caffeine content varies greatly depending on how the coffee is prepared. For example, a cup of 8-ounce (240 mL) coffee contains 75 to 150 mg of caffeine depending on the intensity of the roast and other variables. It is difficult to assess the exact content since it varies according to several factors. In general, the darker the coffee is, the less caffeine it contains.

You can find more information online at keurig.ca

(EN)