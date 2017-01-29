Al Di Meola will be playing Salle Pierre Mercure Montreal in February

Jazz and Latin fusion pioneer, composer and guitar legend Al Di Meola will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of his Elegant Gypsy Tour with new dates in 2017 in support of his most recent and critically acclaimed solo album Elysium. The North American tour kicks off February 7 in Durham, NC with dates in Atlanta, GA, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Austin, TX, Dallas, TX, Kent, OH, Montreal, QC and more.

Di Meola has been on tour for most of 2016, delighting fans with new material from Elysium alongside old favourites. With acoustic tours in Europe and electric tours in the United States, he arrived at the perfect marriage of the two aesthetics showcased on Elysium, which finds the guitar great blending the lush tones of his nylon string Conde Hermanos acoustic prototype model and a ’71 Les Paul electric (his Return to Forever and Elegant Gypsy axe) in a collection of songs that are at once invigorating and alluring.

Joining him on tour is Philippe Saisse (keyboards, marimba), Gumbi Ortiz (percussion), Elias Tona (bass), Luis Alicea (drums) and Evan Garr (violin).

About AL DI MEOLA:

A prolific composer and prodigious six-string talent, Al Di Meola has been recognized internationally over the past four decades as virtuoso of the highest order. Throughout his career, he has amassed over 20 albums as a leader (his first three solo records went gold and Elegant Gypsy went platinum) and has collaborated on a dozen or so others with the likes of the fusion super group Return To Forever with Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke and Lenny White, which went gold, the Rite of Strings trio with bassist Clarke and violinist Jean-Luc Ponty, and the much-celebrated acoustic guitar trio featuring fellow virtuosos John McLaughlin and Paco de Lucia, which went platinum with over 5 million in sales. A bona fide guitar hero and perennial poll-winner, Di Meola has won more Best Guitarist and Best Composer of the Year Awards from Guitar Player Magazine than any other guitarist past and present. And while his dazzling technique on both acoustic and electric guitars has afforded him regal status among the hordes of fretboard aficionados who regularly flock to his concerts, the depth of Di Meola’s writing along with the soulfulness and his inherent lyricism of his guitaristic expression have won him legions of fans worldwide beyond the guitar aficionado set. In fact, last summer, Di Meola was honored as the 22nd recipient of the Montreal Jazz Festival’ s Miles Davis Award, created to honor a great international jazz musician for the entire body of his or her work and for that musician’s influence in regenerating the jazz idiom.

