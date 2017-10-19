Animated and Live Version of Harmonielehre in Montreal

Harmonielehre – The “Société des Arts Technologiques” of Montreal is hosting a unique event this Fall. The immersive and musical Harmonielehre has been composed by John Adams and is being performed by the symphony orchestra of Montreal and by Kent Nagano. Harmonielehre was composed in 1985, and its title translates as “Studies of Harmonies”. The musical piece focuses on the combination of the principles of harmonies and of those of minimalism. For a unique experience, the written composition will be performed alongside animated pictures and film.

Through the film and lighting, you will be thrown into an imaginary world, between the subconscious of the original composer and the greatness of the dome of the building. This adaption is a great way to discover or re-discover John Adams’ classic Harmonielehre. For those who have bought a ticket to this event, you will also be able to benefit from a 40% reduction for the tickets to “Kent Nagano” directed by Rachmaninov and Adams, presented on November 1st, 2nd and 4th.

Performances started on October 17th and will end October 27th. All performances will be held between Tuesdays and Saturdays from 7 p.m for a duration of 40 minutes. Regular tickets are 26.25$ and the second price starts at 66.25$, which includes a dinner. Harmonielehre is only open to a public 18 years of age and older. Click here to buy your tickets now. For more information about the production, click here.

By: Elsa-Maret- mtltimes.ca