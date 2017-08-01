ARTS ALIVE! QUÉBEC Celebrates Canada’s 150th #ArtsAliveQC

Arts Alive! Québec – For the third consecutive year, the English Language Arts Network (ELAN), hosts Arts Alive! Québec, a province-wide cultural festival featuring Quebec artists in six different regions, with performances and activities for the whole family from June through September. Funded entirely by Canada 150, the six regions are Knowlton, Quebec City, Hudson, Huntingdon, Wakefield and the West Island (encompassing Dorval to Sainte-Anne de Bellevue).

KNOWLTON | QUEBEC CITY | HUDSON | HUNTINGDON | WAKEFIELD | WEST ISLAND

“Canada 150 is an opportunity for all Canadians to join together in their community and celebrate what makes our country unique, diverse and vibrant,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage. Initiatives such as Arts Alive! Québec help showcase the contributions of the English-speaking community in Québec with performances and activities across the province. I encourage everyone to come out and celebrate in style.”

ELAN Executive Director, Guy Rodgers, added “When we launched Arts Alive! Québec with funding for a single summer, we hoped to find ways to make it a multi-year event. We are immensely appreciative of Canada 150’s support for this third edition. In 2015, AAQ focused on creating new opportunities for artists, and building solid relationships with our community partners. In 2016, we introduced hands-on workshops for participants of all ages to experience the arts. Building on previous successes and partnerships, we’re preparing the biggest and best festival for the summer of Canada’s 150th birthday, with theatre, music, visual arts, spoken word, workshops, games, dance, picnics, storytelling, arts and crafts, and kids’ activities, indoor and out.”

For the third year running, CBC is a media sponsor. Meredith Dellandrea, Managing Director of CBC Montreal said, “ELAN’s Arts Alive! Québec has all the characteristics we look for in a partner: it reaches into many of the communities we share with our audience and it encourages exchanges between regions through art and culture. It is a great pleasure to partner again with the festival this year.”

Programming details are yet to be revealed however regional dates have been set for the six perfect family staycation destinations. Stay connected to www.arts-alive-quebec.ca all summer.