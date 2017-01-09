Barbegazi festival part of the Mtl375 celebration continues this weekend

By now, you’ve probably heard that this is the 375th anniversary of the city of Montreal; and seeing that Montreal needs just the slightest excuse to throw a party, you can bet that this year will be something memorable. Kicking off the year-long celebrations, is Barbegazi festival – an outdoor festival designed to keep people active and outside even during the most frigid of times. Folks come out to participate in lumberjack style wood cutting contest, arm wrestling, an obstacle course and a Christmas tree lobbing contest! That has to be a first! Also among the popular activities, was a snowskate hill, aimed at introducing people to the crossover sport – mixing snowboarding with the smaller board found in skateboarding circles. A tug of war on slippery ground made for an amusing sight. Food trucks fed the hungry and fire pits warmed frozen extremities. If you missed out – fear not! The festival continues on this coming weekend, with new events being unveiled. For further information, check out the festival’s website, http://www.barbegazifest.ca/

By: Kieron Yates – mtltimes.ca