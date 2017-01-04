BARBEGAZI – Montreal crazy obstacle course

Friday to Sunday, January 6th to 8th and 13th to 15th, 2017 – Îlot Clark

Pit your skills against BARBEGAZI, the wild and crazy obstacle course on the Îlot Clark in the heart of downtown Montreal.

BARBEGAZI “frozen beard” is a nod to Quebecers’ love of outdoor winter fun! It’s all happening at Les Hivernales. Get pumped for some high-energy thrills on an obstacle course that winds through an urban pine forest and across a snow-topped replica of the Jacques Cartier Bridge. It won’t cost you a cent, but could earn you big bucks! Ten participants who complete the course in the fastest time will share a prize of $5000!

And there’s more. BARBEGAZI is a whirlwind of adrenaline-rush activities all at one location. After the obstacle course, try your hand at snowskating, wood cutting, throwing the Christmas tree and arm wrestling. Chalk up the activities to chalk up the points on your RFID wristband. Then, cash in the points for souvenirs of this unforgettable experience.

Enjoy all the fun with friends and family. Glittering light shows, giant screen presentations, DJs, and food trucks will add to the festive frolics at BARBEGAZI.

Opening hours

Friday January 6th and 13th : 5 pm to 9 pm

Saturday January 7th and 14th: noon to 9 pm

Sunday January 8th to 15th: noon to 5 pm