Bâton Rouge West Island 7th Gastronomy Event of the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation

The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation (LGHF) hosted the 7th Annual Bâton Rouge Gastronomy Event on March 27, with close to 250 attendees. This delicious and lively evening raised $51,140, which was increased at the very last minute to $ 52,840, thanks to donations received, and in particular for the sale of a Carey Price Jersey, which was donated by Bâton Rouge. The proceeds of the event will go towards enhancing the quality of care and facilities at the Lakeshore General Hospital. The evening was sponsored by: Bâton Rouge, Château Dollard, Les Délices Lafrenaie, Audiovisual Diplomate, G. Thomas International, Hemsleys Jeweller, Italvine, Lundbeck, Maison Fusion, Rideau Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, Suite 88 Chocolatier.

In addition to a fun evening where guests could enjoy cocktails, a four-course meal and an open bar, the LGHF relied on proceeds from a silent auction and a raffle of several prizes including a Judith Ripka necklace valued at $1,200.

“We are particularly grateful to our hosts, the owners of DDO’s Bâton Rouge Steakhouse & Bar for their hospitality and generosity. It is thanks to the donations of food, alcoholic beverages and service from John Frintzilas, Jimmy Sotiropoulos and Peter Gianopoulos that we are able to raise funds and improve health care for the West Island,” said Heather Holmes, Managing Director of the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation.

Ms. Holmes together with Dr. Fiore Lalla and David Cescon, the Co-Chairs of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, took advantage of the event to present the Humanitarian Award to the Lakeshore Light Opera for their outstanding contribution, unwavering commitment and their true passion for the betterment of the West Island community for over a quarter century.

Annual Partners: The LGHF would like to thank the following for signing on as official partners and supporting the Foundation in its mission: Desjardins, Montreal Gazette, Catsys IT & Media, Groupe Spinelli, Radimed, Réseau Sélection, TC Media, AMJ Campbell, Aon Parizeau Inc., Aqua Spa Lyne Giroux, Ask Mama MOE, Château Dollard, Club Piscine Pierrefonds, Groupe Yves Légaré Inc., GroupJKC, Jean Coutu (Beaurepaire), Maison Fusion, Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel, Pharmaprix SouthwestOne/MedEquip, Pianos Bolduc, Plus Belle la Vie, Sean Fitzpatrick (Remax Cadibec Inc.), Spa CurAge and Team Laudi (Investors Group).

About the LGHF – Founded in 1964, the Foundation’s mandate is to collect the necessary funds to improve patient care at the Lakeshore General Hospital. In this way, it contributes to the purchase of state-of-the- art equipment, major structural renovations, and assists in supporting programs and specialized training for the professional staff, providing funding to initiatives not supported by the government.