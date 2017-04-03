Bellissimo Italian restaurant comforting and plentiful food

Bellissimo Italian restaurant – It is not surprising that Bellissimo Italian restaurant has been enjoying a long-standing reputation as a sure dining option in Dorval. The elegant and traditional decor, which is both comfortable and intimate, with linen-appointed tables, subdued lighting and upholstered chairs, makes this a good choice for a comfortable meal, either as a couple, a family or amongst friends. Add a live entertainer singing classic songs at a volume which still makes it possible to have dinner conversation, and the stage is set to fully enjoy your evening at Bellissimo Italian restaurant.

There is an extensive cocktail and wine menu, with different portion sizes as well. The dinner menu is quite varied with cold and warm antipasti dishes, many pasta choices, plenty of meat, poultry and seafood possibilities, and some more luxurious choices as well. On top of this there is a table d’hôte, which includes a soup or salad and tea or coffee. Personally, I would prefer a table d’hôte which offers a dessert option instead of tea or coffee, but perhaps it is just me who has a sweet tooth. Since the dining options on the regular menu are typical Italian restaurant classics, the table d’hôte allows for some creativity, variety and invention beyond the standard fare.

We ordered three entrées, the Pomodori e Bocconcini ($8.95), the Portobello alla Griglia ($9.95), and the Bruschetta Pomodoro ($6.95). Of the three entrées, the Bocconcini was the best proportioned and had the most taste. The layered cheese, tomato, and fresh basil were accompanied by an olive oil of superior quality. The Portobello was tasty, but for almost ten dollars, one would expect a bit more than a sliced mushroom with balsamic vinegar. Perhaps the grilled mushroom slices could be served on a bed of rapini. The Bruschetta was fresh and good.

We then had the Linguine Pescatore ($28.95) and the Table d’Hôte Ravioli alla due Pomodori ($21.95). Both dishes were generous servings, with a standard presentation. My dish had four shrimp and three clams sitting on the pasta, which was served with some smaller clams and mussels and a good hearty sauce. I was happy with my choice, but could not finish the copious portion. My dining partner also enjoyed her ravioli, which was composed of garlic, green shallot, fresh and sundried tomatoes, basil and a white- wine creamy sauce.

For dessert, we shared the Crème Brulée and the Tiramisu (both $6.95). Both desserts were winning choices, and good-sized portions and both were finished lickety-split!

It was clear to us that Bellissimo has been able to enjoy its success and longevity thanks to the consistency and dependability of its quality of food and service. You will not walk away hungry of disappointed from this restaurant since it will deliver the goods!

Bellissimo has a 150 seat terrasse in the summer, as well as a separate dining-room for private events. The owner was proud to show me the new express lunch menu, which will offer many choices under $10, and a speedy preparation time so as to accommodate limited lunch times.

Restaurant Bellissimo

484 chemin Bord du Lac, Lakeshore drive

514 631 7074

www.restaurantbellissimo.com

Pictures by Elena Ducouré