Best Coffee Shops by Mtl Neighbourhood’s

Coffee Shops – Montreal is home to many coffee shops all around the city. There’s always a new place about to open in your favourite neighbourhood. To keep track of them, we’ve created a list of our top choices to have a morning coffee in different neighbourhoods of Montreal.

Saint-Henri – Archibald & Alistair

Archibald & Alistair is the perfect combination of a vegan and gluten free coffee shop as well as a thrift store, offering a wide selection of vintage clothing and accessories, as well as products from local artists. Each month, the café aims to promote one local artist by sharing their work and creativity. Check out their Facebook page here, and scroll through their isntagram here. This hidden gem is located in the Sain-Henri area, and is perfect for creative and ecologically driven minds.

Mile End – Pagaille Café

Pagaille café is a study and family friendly café in the heart of the Mile End. They have a range of delicious breakfast foods and is great for a lunch break. There’s a small corner with toys and books for your kids to play in while you sip on a cup of coffee. For lunch menus, they have fresh soup, salads and freshly pressed juices. Click here to access their website and here to like their page on Facebook.

Little Italy – 180g Record Café

If you like to enjoy sipping on your cup of coffee while listening and flicking through rare vinyls, café 180g is made for you. The café has an impressive collection of vinyls for you to discover and the staff are always happy to talk and advise you on them. Most of the vinyls they have fall into jazz, hip-hop, soul and funk music. At the same time, the café loves to support local artist and often host event for first albums being released. Make sure to check their Facebook page here to keep up with upcoming events.

Villeray – Café Ferlucci

The best thing you’ll find at café Ferlucci is the real Italian coffee. It’s become a new favourite of residents of the area and Montrealers from other neighbourhoods definitely make the effort to go there. You’ll be immersed in a very vintage style, sipping on delicious coffee while watching a black and white silent film int the background. The menu is varied and you can also buy delicious Italian food, such as sauces, oils… Café Ferlucci is open from 7 a.m until 11 p.m on week days and open an hour later on week ends. Check out their Facebook page for more pictures of the beautiful café.