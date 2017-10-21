Best Libraries To Study in during Reading Week

Best Libraries – Reading Week has just started for some students in Montreal, which mostly means deadlines and assignments are due and readings must be done. Of course it’s important to take time for yourself and relax from your hectic student schedule, but for those days when you’ve decided to work during Reading Week, we’ve created a list of our favourite libraries to study in.

Bibliothèque et Archive National du Quebec

This library in the heart of Downtown Montreal is a great place if you have a lot of research to do and books to explore. The library offers a vast amount of seating space, whether you’re going there to study all day, or just want to wander around the shelves and read a book. The BAnQ also has a range of books, films and much more for you to rent. If you can’t find the book you’re looking for in the library, check out their website for their online ressources. On weekdays it opens from 10 a.m until 10 p.m and on week-ends it closes at 6 p.m.

Bibliothèque des Lettres et Sciences Humaine UdeM

For those who are students of the University of Montreal or live in the Côte des Neiges area, the BLSH is perfect for you. It offers 6 floors of various seating areas with private desks with plug sockets and lights. If you’re studying human sciences and literature, you’ll be able to find any books and documents you’ll need on most floors of the BLSH. On week days it opens from 8 a.m until 11p.m and on week ends it opens at 10 a.m and closes at 7 p.m During finals in December, the BLSH will be open 24/7.

Islamic Studies Library McGill

McGill has a range of different libraries for different fields of studies, but their islamic studies library is particularly impressive. It has an impressive architecture to it and will definitely get you in the mood for a day of study. On week days the library is open from 9 a.m until 9 p.m and on Saturdays it opens from 10 a.m until 6 p.m.

Bibliothèque du Plateau Mont-Royal

The Montreal-Royal Library is situated just in front of the metro, perfect if you’re in a hurry to get there. This library is free of entry for any resident of the city, make sure to bring ID so they can check. The Mont-Royal Library is one of the most frequented and has been open to the public since 1984. There is a range of collection of books and over 80 000 different documents including important music pieces, comic strips and books for children. Check out their various opening times on their website by clicking here.

Marc-Favreau Library

Marc-Favreau Library is a modern library right next to the Rosemont metro on the Orange Line. They often have activities and installations all year round in the library to check out for FREE. This library is great for kids, as they have rooms designed to welcome your children. If you live in the Rosemont neighbourhood, it is the perfect library for immediate resources.