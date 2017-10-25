Best Spinning Studios in Montreal

Spinning Studios – If you’re looking to get back into shape, spinning classes are a great way to burn calories. Cycling is known to be the best the most effective cardiovascular workout, burning over 700 calories in just one class. More and more spinning and cycling classes are being created around the city for easier access to this kind of sport. Classes are often taught with music playing in the background for even more fun and encouragement. We’ve created a list of our favourite spinning classes in Montreal.

B.cycle

B.cyle is a trendy spinning and cycling studio situated in Downtown Montreal. They mostly offer spin classes, but also have barre, pilates and boot camp classes. The first class with B.cyle id 20$ and individual classes are 25$ after that. Unlimited classes are also available and can go up to 240$ per month. B.cycle is known to host a friendly atmosphere with welcoming staff and luxurious facilities. Click here to access their website and book your first class now.

Spin Energie

Spin Energie is an LA inspired workout and spin studio located in Milton Parc. The studio is simple and minimalistic and they offer a different schedule for their spin classes and other classes twice a month, so you can book your classes 2 weeks in advance. They often organise special spin classes with throwback music from the 80s. Click here to check out their schedule for the coming weeks. First class at Spin Energie is 20$ and unlimited classe subscription 195$ per month.

Cadence Cycle

Cadence Cycle, located in Outremont and offers a complete full body workout. They focus on fun and energetic choreographies combined with top hits music. First classes are 15$ and there are many different subscriptions to choose from on their website. Classes are available to book 1 to 2 weeks in advance. The staff at Cadence Cycle are always very welcome to help you have the best spin class. If you don’t have the adequate cycling, make sure to ask reception for a pair your size. Click here to book your class now at Cadence Cycle.