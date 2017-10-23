Best Vegan Desserts in MTL

Best Desserts – For those days when you want to indulge in a rich slice of chocolate cake but still want to maintain a healthy conscience, vegan alternatives are going to become your best friend. Montreal has a range of vegan restaurant, cafés and patisseries throughout the city, and most eateries are vegan-friendly anyway. We’ve created a list of our favourite places to either grab a cupcake on the go or to order the most indulgent vegan birthday cake you can think off.

Vegano

We’ve already mentioned Vegano in our favourite vegan restaurants in Montreal, but they’re worth mentioning again for their incredible desert menu. Their deserts are all completely homemade and always 100% fresh from the day. If you’re looking to order an indulgent birthday cake, Vegano is the place for you. You can either pick form their set menu of flavours, or tell them your favourite flavour combination and they’ll create your dream cake. Click here to access their Facebook page.

Mousse Meringue

Mousse Meringue don’t have a restaurent or a patisserie, but you can order from their website. They have a range of cupcakes and full sized cakes for you to choose from. Usually they don’t do custom cakes, but if you want something with with flavours that they already work with, they can make an exception. Mousse Meringue are known in Montreal for their exceptional decoration and presentations of their cupcakes and cakes. Click here to access their Instagram to get an idea of their work.

Sophie Sucrée

Sophie Sucrée is a delicious vegan patisserie based in the heart of the Plateau Mont-Royal. They offer a range of desserts, croissants, pain au chocolat and much more, all vegan friendly and most of them are gluten free as well. They’re the perfect place if you’re craving something a little more indulgent for breakfast. They also do custom wedding cakes on demand. Click here to check out their Facebook page for more information.

Patisserie Petit Lapin

Patisserie Petit Lapin , situated in Westmount, is a gluten free, vegan and allergy free bakery. They offer a wide variety of sweet treats, including donuts, madeleines, cakes, cake pops and much more. For special occasions on demand, they can make custom creations. Click here to visit their Facebook page.