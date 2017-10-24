Best Vintage Fair this Fall in MTL

Vintage Fair – Montreal is the host to many vintage fair around the year, and this November, the “Grand Bazar Vintage” will be hosted in Rosemont at the St-Jean-Berchmans church. You’ll be able to discover a range of vintage gems and stock up on some essentials for the winter to come.

For this year’s edition of the “Grand Bazar Vintage”, there will be over 30 vintage boutiques showcasing their unique pieces for one day only in November. You’ll be able to find objects to add to your collections, vintage decor and accessories, vinyles, retro lamps and furniture, old books and much more. The entrance to the event is completely FREE and prices will vary and can be negotiated with the sellers. The event will take place on November 11th from 9 a.m until 4:30 p.m. Make sure to arrive early enough to find the best pieces.

Where: St-Jean-Berchmans church – Rosemont or Fabre Metro

When: November 11th 2017 9 a.m until 4:30 p.m

How much: FREE Entry

