Bill 62 Ban on face coverings

Bill 62 – When the Quebec government approved Bill 62 last Wednesday, prohibiting anyone giving or receiving public services in the province to have their faces covered, it created quite an uproar – mostly because of how it targeted Muslim women.

In response to the overwhelming reactions, Quebec Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée said in an interview with The Canadian Press last Sunday October 22nd, that the government will be publishing rules sometime this week on just how it will be applied.

The bill received global-wide attention and has been criticized as unfair and an attack on Muslim women in particular. Even the premiers of Alberta and Ontario publicly expressed their opinions, denouncing the bill – as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said ‘governments shouldn’t tell women what they can and can’t wear’.

“I must admit that the interpretation we’ve heard is quite particular, because we were concerned throughout the bill with preserving balance and especially preserving individual freedoms,” Minister Vallée said in the interview and called for calm, stressing the need to ‘reposition the law in its context’.

She also denied the accusation that the law targets Muslim women who wear face veils, saying it applies equally to hoods or bandanas that cover the face – and if it comes down to a constitutional challenge, Quebec is prepared to fight and defend ‘both the elements of the law and the province’s right to legislate’.

The clarified rules are supposed to explain ‘exactly when, where and how people will have to show their faces when using services, which include public transportation or hospitals’. Guidelines for the accommodations will be published at a later date.

Bonnie Wurst – mtltimes.ca