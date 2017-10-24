Bill 62 – what is allowed?

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee held a news conference today in Quebec City to clarify how the government’s controversial Bill 62 will be implemented – and nobody will be denied access on a bus or metro, or when using other public services if their face is covered.

The only circumstances in which people may be asked to remove a face covering on public transit is when they are using a card with photo ID, such as what many students and seniors use – but once the driver or ticket booth employee has checked the card and picture, the person will then be allowed to cover their face.

But during the press conference, when questioned further about the driver or employee having the responsibility to ask for the removal of someone’s face covering, (something the union representing Montreal’s bus and metro drivers did not want their members given the responsibility of) she insisted drivers already have to keep order on a bus and the right to ask a passenger to identify themselves and it would not be an extra burden.

People will also be allowed to be in a hospital waiting room or in a library with a face covering – if there is no direct interaction with a public employee. But in a classroom, students still must have their faces uncovered to ‘facilitate learning’.

The Minister apologized for the confusion surrounding her previous announcement of the bill and clarified the issue, also saying that ‘the act that says services must be given and received with a face uncovered is not intended to govern public spaces such as parks and streets. And it is in no way a law about religious symbols’.

“The law adopted is not repressive, it does not include sanctions. We don’t learn to live together with repressive measures… nobody will be refused use of public transit, nobody will be refused emergency health care, nobody will be chased out of a public library in Quebec.”

Bonnie Wurst – mtltimes.ca