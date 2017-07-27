Bixi Bikes offered FREE during Formula E weekend

Bixi Bikes offered FREE – Ok we all know how terrible it is to drive from point A to Point B in the city of Montreal these days. The construction alone can make you trade in your car keys for an STM Bus pass. However the city of Montreal has seemed to ad more fuel to the fire this weekend. The city of Montreal has closed of several streets to allow for the new Formula E race that will be held this weekend. That’s right closed off more streets! However help is on the way!

Montreal Bixi bike rental to the rescue. Montreal Bixi has offered all bikes to be free over the weekend. So strap on your helmet and take advantage of this great opportunity and ride through the streets of Montreal with ease.

Here is a map of the race and the areas to stay away from unless you have tickets to the Formula E race.