Blue Metropolis – All that literature, from naughty bits to cartoons

Blue Metropolis – Montreal’s literary festival Blue Metropolis / Metropolis Bleu announced its lineup this Monday which features a large variety of events and guest authors from different nationalities and backgrounds. This year’s festival will be the 19th edition of Blue Metropolis which—like many other events set for this year—will also include a substantial portion to celebrate Montreal on the occasion of its 375th anniversary.

Every year Blue Metropolis distinguishes an author with its prestigious Grand Prix, in recognition of a lifetime of literary achievement, the prize this year will be for the Indian author Anita Desai. The award ceremony will take place at the Grande Bibliothèque when the author will be interviewed by the CBC’s Eleanor Wachtel. Francisco Goldman will receive the 2017 Premio Metropolis Azul for work that explores Spanish-language culture; Ojibwe writer David Treuer will be awarded the 2017 Blue Metropolis First Peoples Literary Prize and will join CBC

Radio’s Duncan McCue in an interview; Cameroonian-American author Imbolo Mbue will accept the 2017 Blue Met Words to Change Prize; and Chinese-Canadian writer Xue Yiwei will receive the Blue Met’s Literary Diversity Prize for a First Publication, for Shenzheners, his first work published in English. Being also the 150th anniversary of Canada, a focus on the literary production in this country couldn’t be absent either. Barbara Gowdy, will be launching her new novel, “Little Sister,” in conversation with Heather O’Neill; Charlotte Gray delivers the Hugh MacLennan lecture with her personal take on Canada at 150; Alexandre Trudeau (“Barbarian Lost”) will speak about China and Cuba; Rosemary Sullivan (“Stalin’s Daughter”) and Marc Raboy (“Marconi: The Man Who Networked the World”) will discuss biography; and storyteller Ivan Coyote (“Tomboy Survival Guide”) will make an appearance in The Violet Hour section of Blue Met.

About this Violet Hour, it is a new feature added to this year’s edition which includes, among other things, a section named “The Naughty Bits Book Club: a late-night performance of illicit and explicit passages from great novels.” Also here you’ll find Gaming & Literature which “explores video games and how they influence narrative, in collaboration with Concordia University’s TAG (Technoculture, Art and Games).” In another section, Terry Mosher (Aislin) will be discussing a half-century of cartooning with Matt Zimbel.

In total, Blue Met will present 250 events (119 for adults, 129 for children). For the entire Festival (including the TD Children’s Festival), 56% of events are in French; 34% in English; 10% bilingual or in other languages. For the adult festival, 52% of the programming is in English; 26% is in French; 22% is bilingual or in other languages (Spanish, Italian, Hebrew, Portuguese, Slovenian). Blue Met will host 301 writers or participants from 11 countries, including Germany, Brazil, the US, Israel, Cuba, Scotland, France, Slovenia, Italy, Venezuela and the UK.

Most of the events will take place at the Hotel 10 (10 Sherbrooke West, corner of St. Laurent) with some at various other venues in the city. For detailed information on the schedule, locations, and prices visit www.bluemetropolis.org