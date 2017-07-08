Bombay Sapphire and Artsy call for Visual artists in Canada

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Artisan Series, in partnership with ARTSY, is searching for the best new emerging artist in North America. The grand prize winner will receive a cash stipend and collaborate with ARTSY to create an ARTSY special project in New York City in 2018.

The three regional winners from Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto of the 2017 Artisan Series will win a trip to Miami to exhibit their work at SCOPE Miami Beach in December, where the winner will be announced at an ARTSY party.

The Artisan Series 2017 Canadian finalists will be chosen in September. A gallery exhibition of works by short-listed artists will be presented in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto this fall with the opportunity for sales and press.

The competition will give three Canadian artists the chance to showcase their art in front of the world’s top art critics, galleries, celebrities and buyers.

Entries can be submitted online at www.bombayartisan.com and must be received by August 3, 2017.

Details and rules of the competition can be found at www.bombayartisan.com/faq