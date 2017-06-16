Bombay Sapphire Gin Best Bartender competition Montreal Bartenders from The Coldroom

Bombay Sapphire Gin Best Bartender competition – Each spring, bartenders across North America show off their flair and taste for cocktails with the hopes of being selected to compete for the title of Most Imaginative Bartender. The international competition begins at a local level, with contestants moving to compare their skills to smaller, more prestigious pools. For the final round, the competition moves overseas. Winning a competition of this size quickly boosts a skilled bartender’s career to the next level.

Organized by the United States Bartenders’ Guild (USBG) and hosted by Bombay Sapphire Gin, this competition is a celebration of the creativity among the industry’s best bartenders.

The rules are simple: create an original cocktail using Bombay Sapphire Gin and your imagination. There is no limit to ingredients, as long as it does not exceed 11oz.

Judges visit the bar each contestant works at throughout the first rounds of the competition. All bartenders currently working at establishments in major cities across North America are qualified to compete.

Cocktails are judged based on flavour, appearance, presentation, and overall imagination. The imaginative quality of the name contestants give their cocktails will be taken into consideration. The judges will select those with the wildest imaginations, and cocktails to prove it.

Local enrolment begins in March each year. By May, winners from each major city are selected to move onto the regional competitions. One winner from each regional will move onto the finals to compete for the title of 2017’s Most Imaginative Bartender. This year’s finals will be held in London, England at Bombay Sapphire’s distillery.

Montreal will be sending coworkers Kevin Demers and Daniel Boulianne from The Coldroom. The Coldroom is a secret-entry downtown speakeasy with a door attendant ultimately deciding who enters. The space itself was built in 1877, and offers a vintage industrial space with brick walls and leather sofas for lounging. It’s no surprise that both of Montreal’s contestants come from The Coldroom—everyone knows that cocktails are their specialty.

The winners from regionals will be sent to New Orleans for Tales of the Cocktail in July before the finals in August. Tales of the Cocktail is an annual event that attracts the industry’s cocktail lovers to exchange ideas, products, and new techniques. Educational, and in New Orleans—a grand prize on its own.

Next, the regional winners will showcase their flair behind the wood in a series of bartending challenges over five days at the final competitions. Bartenders will use their own equipment for the challenges, and rules will not be disclosed until the time of the event. The bartender with the highest scores will claim the grand prize and the title of Most Imaginative Bartender.

Aside from the world-renowned title of Most Imaginative Bartender, the winner will also be featured in GQ Magazine. This grand prize is a one-way ticket to the top, including worldwide recognition as a passionate bartender.

Hopefully, The Coldroom’s bartenders will win the chance to represent Montreal’s cocktail scene overseas. Maybe one of their original cocktails will make an appearance on The Coldroom menu when they arrive home with the title of Most Imaginative Bartender.

Stay tuned to see who will move on to the final round.