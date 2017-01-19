Bonnie Raitt concert Dig in Deep Tour 2017 stops in Montreal

‘Dig In Deep’ has sold over 160,000 units worldwide, debuting in the top #10 Billboard Album Sales, Blues Album, Americana/Folk Album, Digital Album Sales, Internet Album and Independent Album charts, and was still on the top #200 Sales Chart 26 weeks after release. The album reached #35 on the UK Top 40 Album Chart, #1 UK Americana Album Chart and #7 UK Independent Album Chart with the UK and Germany both reporting ‘Dig In Deep’ as Bonnie’s best-selling album since 1994’s ‘Longing In Their Hearts.’ 2017 will see the return of Bonnie Raitt to Canada for her first extended tour of the country in over ten years. Following the release of her Grammy-nominated twentieth album ‘Dig In Deep’ (Redwing Records) in 2016, Raitt embarked on an ambitious tour performing more than 75 shows worldwide. Joining Raitt will be her longtime touring band: James “Hutch” Hutchinson (bass), Ricky Fataar (drums), and George Marinelli (guitar), along with Mike Finnigan (keyboards). Special Guest, Royal Wood, will support all dates. www.royalwood.ca

DIG IN DEEP TOUR 2017 with special guest Royal Wood

Date: Wednesday, May 31st – 8 p.m. at L’Olympia

Tickets: $99.50, $89.50, $74.50 (taxes included / service charge extra)

Location: L’Olympia (1004 rue Ste-Catherine E.), (514) 845-3524 #1

Tickets on Sale: Friday, January 27th at NOON N.B. One dollar from each ticket will be donated to the Guacamole Fund