Bordeaux wines with hamburger or chinese food?

Bordeaux wines has what’s known as a high-class problem: People think of it as a snobby French region making great, if unapproachable, wine. People are in awe of it—and intimidated by it—before they even open a bottle. At their epitome, Bordeaux wines are like art pieces, selling for hundreds to thousand of dollars at auction, often well in advance of being bottled, or as futures—sometimes bought with the intention never to be opened. First growths, those elite wines from fairy châteaux like Margaux, Lafite, and Latour, preside over Bordeaux’s classification system, which was created by brokers in 1855 for the Bordeaux Center of Commerce as a reference of the top selling wines in a fashion of descending price order, and still apply today, with little changes.

The Bordeaux wines I referred to above which normally cost above $200 a bottle–make up less than two percent of the roughly 700 million bottles of Bordeaux wine produced annually. You can find tons of red Bordeaux wine at decent, competitive prices. In fact, the SAQ has over 150 references of Bordeaux wine in the price bracket of $20-$30. In contrast the LCBO much less, only 34 references at that interval, making Quebec the Canadian province with the most offer

Why should you buy Bordeaux at all, you might ask. Bordeaux is one of the last wine regions where you can still find elegant, balanced red wines made with 12.5 to 14 percent alcohol. These wines are made to go with food. After I while, it gets very boring drinking only fruity and over extracted red wines that have alcohol contents ranging from 14 to 15.8 percent, and that do not complement the food that I am eating.

Bordeaux producers got very accustomed to their worldwide respect for their wines abroad that they forgot about global competition creeping in their toes. Because of this complacency, Bordeaux significantly increased their prices over the last vintages, losing important market share. Add to this the simple fact that the French themselves are drinking less wine than ever, and Bordeaux, along with all French winemakers, are having a tough time selling their wines.

But it seems that this era of sleepy times is now being break in Bordeaux, pushed by its Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin Bordeaux (CIVB), which is letting fresh air and new ideas into the marketing of their wines. A great time is spent to grab the attention of millennials,via social media.

Transparency, trust, and friendship is the face of the new Bordeaux, made reflected by groups such like Bordeaux Oxygen, or BO2, composed largely of the region’s next generation, whose sense of community extends to the ultimate winemaking gesture of faith and cooperation. The latest social media initiative by the Bordeaux Wine Council is a new video series on YouTube to make its varietals more accessible to younger drinkers.

The strategy was to present Bordeaux to anyone who express an interest to drink wine, even with limited budgets. The campaign present a language that is easy to understand by regular wine drinkers and demonstrate that it doesn’t require a formal occasion and you don’t have to spend a small fortune. Basically Bordeaux It’s a wine to have fun with. It also doesn’t need a fancy steak, you can have it with a burger, or vegetarian food, or spicy food, or fried chicken.

Affordable Bordeaux to try:

Bordeaux, Mascaron par Ginestet

SAQ Depot # 10754527 $17.20

Perfumed with vibrant blueberry fruit, liquorice and star anise.On the mouth, round with a velvety palate. Beautiful layers of texture like a mille feuille. Pleasant acidity and smooth tannins. Mid range finale. Complementing well a magret de canard.

Bordeaux, La Grange Clinet 2014

SAQ # 10258937 $17.85

Lovely nose expressing red berry character with earthy animal nuances. In addition, roasted herbs as well. On the mouth, very structured with a classic Bordeaux palate. Long in the mouth with black fruit and bell pepper flavours with attractive rugged tannins. A nice bottle to have with steak & frites. Carafe for 1 hour or cellar for the next 5 years.

Bordeaux, Rauzan Despagne 2014

SAQ # 12074648 $19.05

Sweet red berry fruit on the nose with red liquorice and dry rose petals. A hint of smoke and graphite as well.On the mouth, rich yet elegant with a good acidity. Flavours bring to mind red bell pepper and toasty oak notes.Great quality price ratio. A good choice with braised beef or Coq au vin.

Bordeaux, Médoc AOC, Cru Bourgeois, Château La Branne 2014

SAQ # 11975532. $22.75

Tar with lots of leather and spices such as paprika. In addition, coffee bean with cassis jelly. Deep with a mysterious minerality. Elegant with a fresh acidity. Long and very harmonious in the palate. Very fine tannins like cashmere. Charming. A enticing finale bringing to mind dark praline dark chocolate. Long finale. Risotto with porcini mushrooms and ris de veau.

Bordeaux, Haut-Médoc AOC, Moulins de Citran 2009

SAQ # 00737882 $29.55

Lovely bouquet of mocha, green bell pepper jelly, mint and cilantro. On the mouth, full body with a streamlined texture.Round and chunky with a finale that seems supple but powerful in disguise. An aftertaste that brings to mind ripe black prunes. Will complement well grilled lamb chops.

Bordeaux, Margaux AOC, Les Remparts de Ferrière 2012

SAQ # 12194463 $42.25

A fine nose with an amazing grace. A fine layer of minerality with black cherry, Thai basil, bay leaves and gunpowder tea. A dark paradise to be discovered with time in the glass. On the mouth, rich with the classic feminine margaux elegance. Outstanding mineral and earthy finale.