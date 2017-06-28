Canada Day Parade – Taking place July 1

Canada Day Parade – The traditional Canada Day Parade is taking place this Saturday, July 1 starting at 11 a.m. at the corner of Ste. Catherine and Fort, continuing on Ste. Catherine and then Peel St. until finishing between 1:30 and 2 p.m. at Place du Canada. A giant cake will be waiting at this arriving point to be shared by the participants. Of course, this is a special occasion since Canada is celebrating its 150th anniversary and for that reason, more floats and groups have been interested in being part of the festivities.

At the press conference held this past Wednesday at the Nouvel Hotel, the role that the volunteers have had all these years in bringing this event to all Montrealers was hailed. Speaking on behalf of the organizers, Nick Cowen thanked the job done by those behind all this effort. Some of them were presented with special tributes during the press conference.

The parade has usually been an occasion for bringing people from the many communities in Montreal, on this occasion—it was remarked by the spokesperson—Brazilians, Mauritians, and Peruvians will also be present in addition to all the others that have been participating for many years. The Chinese are expected to bring their traditional dragons while other communities will also bring their own attractions. In total around 70 different groups will part of the parade this year. On this occasion, Montreal will also be part of the event called Drumming across Canada, the longest drumming chain in the world which will include drummers from coast to coast to coast. The organizers of this unique event plan to have it registered in the Guinness Book of Records.

This year the Grand Marshall of the Parade is Const. John Delormier, of the Kanahwahke Peacekeeping force. He thanked the distinction during the press conference.

Cowen also informed us of some changes at the arrival point in Place du Canada: a DJ will be there playing music while the revellers arrive after the parade. There will also be inflatable games for kids on the site.

The Canada Day Parade was started by Dr. Roopnarine Singh in 1977, and since then it has become one of the essential components of the local celebration of the country’s national holiday, being held every year—shine or rain. Of course, the organizers hope the weather will cooperate.

Feature image: The Canada Day Parade is a gathering occasion for families and communities