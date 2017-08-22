Canada’s Largest food truck festival happening this September in Montreal

Food Truck Festival – “Les Premiers Vendredis” is coming back on September 1st from 4pm to 11pm, just in time for back to school events. Food trucks with all your favourite restaurants will take part in the festival and will ensure to bring you great food every Friday. You can also enjoy live music on the various different stages installed.

The festival is a festive meet up event around delicious street-food which takes place on a huge terrace at the Olympic Stadium. The seating area is the biggest terrace in Montreal, with over 3000 places to enjoy the food and discover the different cuisines Montreal has to offer in a unique location buzzing with energy and festivity.

As well as a ray of different food trucks, the event will also be hosting activities with their partners Prima Danse, Vélo Paradiso and Festival du nouveau cinema. For drinks, you can count on delicious wine from Univins & Spirits, beer from Mill Street Brewery and cider from Minot Cider House.

Where: Esplanade Financière du Stade Olympique, Montréal H1V 3N7

Where: The first Friday of every month.

How much: Free entry