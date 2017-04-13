Canada’s Marijuana Legislation Unveiled

Marijuana Legislation – The Trudeau government has kept its promise to introduce the legalization of recreational marijuana across Canada and today put forth a motion with policy changes for public safety and health across the country, as reported by Kristy Kirkup of the Canadian Press.

According to the report, the bill introduced in the House of Commons would ‘establish a strict legal framework for the production, sale, distribution and possession of pot, and make it a specific criminal offence to sell cannabis to a minor’ – with 18 years as the minimum age to legally buy pot.

Adults would be ‘allowed to possess up to 30 grams of dried cannabis or its equivalent in public, share up to 30 grams of dried cannabis with other adults and buy cannabis or cannabis oil from a provincially regulated retailer – and also be permitted to grow up to four plants per resident for personal use, as well as make legal cannabis-containing products at home’.

If the Bill is passed, Canada would be the first member of the G7 to legalize marijuana for recreational use across the country.

Stay tuned more to come!