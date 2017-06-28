Canadiens agree to terms with Jacob De La Rose

The Canadiens announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with forward Jacob De La Rose.

The one-way contract is valid for the 2017-18 campaign.

The 22-year-old left wing spent the majority of last season with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps, where he finished fourth on the team with 31 points, including 14 goals. De La Rose also recorded a minus-3 differential and 38 penalty minutes in 62 games with the Habs’ farm club. In the playoffs, the Swede tied for second in team scoring with a goal and two assists in four games.

De La Rose played in nine games with the Canadiens in 2016-17, going scoreless. He was handed four minutes in penalties to go along with a minus-3 rating.

The Canadiens’ second-round choice (34th overall) in 2013 has played 64 career NHL games, registering four goals and three assists.