Canadiens sign Carey Price to an eight-year contract extension

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced Sunday an eight-year contract extension for goaltender Carey Price (2018-19 to 2025-26).

Price, 29, completed his 10th season with the Canadiens in the NHL in 2016-17. In 62 games, the 6’03”, 226 lbs goaltender maintained a record of 37 wins, 20 losses and five overtime/shootout losses. He recorded three shutouts with a 2.23 goals-against average. He stopped 1,656 of the 1,794 shots he faced for a .923 save percentage. Winner of the 2016-17 Molson Cup, Price was one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the best goaltender in the NHL. The netminder took part in his fifth All-Star Game, held last January in Los Angeles.

Since 2007-08, Price displays a 270-175-55 record in 509 regular season games. He ranks fourth in Canadiens history with 39 shutouts. He shows a 2.40 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. In 2014-15, Price set a Canadiens record for a goaltender with 44 wins, on his way to earn the Hart, Vezina, Jennings and Ted Lindsay trophies.

On the international stage, Price has won the gold medal at the 2007 World Junior Championship, at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, and at the World Cup of Hockey last September. Price also helped the AHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs win the Calder Cup in 2007.

A native of Anahim Lake, British Columbia, Price was the Canadiens’ first pick (first round, fifth overall) at the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.