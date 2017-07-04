Carifiesta 2017 – Montreal’s Carnival Parade

Carifiesta 2017 – Carifête in French- is one of the city’s more engaging parades, a July tradition since 1975 celebrating Montreal’s Caribbean community, carnival style, with beautiful costumes, steelpan performances and vibrant parade participants animating the event. Organizers expect up to 100,000 people lining Ste. Catherine Street for the Carifiesta 2017 parade edition. This year`s Matthew Veloza Will bring life to the parade Portuguese culture and Brazilian and Latino flavors with Montreal carnival vibrations.

Carifiesta Montreal 2017: When

In 2017, Carifiesta is happening on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at noon. Expect the carnival to last at least two hours.

Carifiesta’s 42nd edition parade will move along the major downtown thoroughfare of Ste. Catherine Street, from Fort to Square Phillips at Beaver Hall.