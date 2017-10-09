Celebrate Halloween at the Museum

Celebrate Halloween – Each year, the city of Montreal is the host to many different halloween themed events all throughout the month of October. This year, both the museum McCord and the Stewart museum, are hosting a special halloween night. These two events are perfect for curious children and if you want to change your halloween traditions a little.

McCord Museum – Art & Illusions

The McCord Museum is creating a unique and special program just for halloween week. There will be cinema installations, music, story telling and much more. On Friday October 27th from 7 pm, there will be a projection of Rupert Julian’s silent film, The Phantom of the Opera. On Saturday October 28th, from 10 a.m until 5 p.m, you will be able to discover a selection of films about magic and illusions. The films are suitable for all ages. On Sunday October 29th, from 10 a.m until 5 p.m, the museum is organising a “family day” with lots of games and activities to take part in. For tickets to the three day event, click here. The entrance to the McCord museum is FREE for children under 12 years old. Click here for the Facebook event.

Stewart Museum – Halloween Night

The Stewart Museum is hosting two events on Saturday October 28th and Sunday October 29th from 10 a.m until 5 p.m. Plunged into darkness, you will have to explore the “History and Memory” exhibition and search for the mysterious halloween creatures that will have entered the museum. From 1 p.m until 3 p.m, there will also be stories read by Renée Robitaille for the young children taking part in the event. For more details, visit their website by clicking here. Click here for the Facebook event.

Where: McCord and Stewart museums

When: End of October, just in time for halloween

How Much: Prices vary

By: Elsa-Maret- mtltimes.ca