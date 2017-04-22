Celtic Legends Premiere at the Montreal Casino Cabaret review

Celtic Legends Premiere – The Irish music and dance troupe Celtic Legends performed to a packed house at the Montreal Casino Cabaret for one night only on Tuesday, April 11th prior to the Easter weekend. The bilingual program featured authentic Irish dance, music, songs, comedy, and a smattering of the Irish language spoken for the benefit of those who understood it. What the audience did hear in English was, “In Ireland we like to go to the pubs and have fun!” Judging by the enthusiastic hand-clapping, foot-stomping, and standing ovations it’s a safe bet Montrealers thoroughly enjoyed the Celtic flavour of the evening.

Downstairs at the colorful fun-style casino at the old Expo 67 site on Ile Notre Dame the mood was different. Despite the damp and rainy weather the 24-hour gambling complex was no less busy though than the upstairs cabaret with a fresh busload of players arriving after the show wrapped up, each ready to roll the dice and with any luck hit the jackpot.

The company that hails from Connemara on the Emerald Isle has been touring for more than 10 years and entertained more than 3 million people worldwide. For 2 hours without intermission spectators at the Montreal Casino Cabaret were treated to live traditional Irish dances flawlessly performed by 14 dancers accompanied by 5 musicians. The program featured Jacintha Sharp’s brilliant fast-paced choreography set to musical director Sean McCarthy’s lively tunes. Energetic young dancers tapped in perfect time to the beatings of a Bodhran drum in fiddle-driven frenetic reels. Soulful ballads and haunting instrumental compositions rounded out the musical numbers giving the audience repose.

Strobe lights, projected onto the background of ceiling-to-floor tapestries with Celtic knot symbols, made for a dazzling display. Many an untrained ear wouldn’t recognize the difference between Irish Uilleann pipes and a standard blow pipe while few understand the intricacies of playing the traditional Irish flute made of wood. Yet the plaintive melodies rendered by these unique instruments are the stuff of Irish musical lore and doubtless made a lasting impression on the audience.

Considering the success of Celtic Legends’ first tour in Québec, they will be performing again in the Cabaret of the Montreal Casino from the 23rd of august until the 26th.