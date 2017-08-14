Check out why they painted the wall on highway 20!

Painted the wall on highway 20 – If you noticed something blue running along Highway 20 in Montreal, you might be wondering what it is all about. One thing for certain, it’s not primer for a good paint job on the cement walls. It is a $3.2 million art installation in progress, that will span a 6-kilometre stretch of road on the sound walls built alongside the auto route from Montréal Trudeau airport to the 1st avenue overpass in Lachine. And the goal is to transform the stretch of road into an ‘art corridor’.

In a press release from The National Bank, the main sponsor of the privately funded project, it is technically part of Montreal’s 375th birthday celebrations.

“Bleu de Bleu is designed to evoke the shores of the St. Lawrence River,” the National Bank wrote in their release. “Travelers along the highway will see the installation change and grow more complex as it adapts to the changing cityscape that surrounds it. Some sections will pulse to their own rhythm, lit by blue LED lights.”

The project was designed by artist Alain Paiement, whose work combines painting, photography, installations and architecture. ‘An inspiring blend of art and infrastructure, this work will embody and further consolidate Montréal’s already strong identity as a creative city’.

“This unique installation will enhance the experience of travelling between the airport and downtown. Truly a world-class project, Bleu de Bleu is one of many innovative, creative initiatives that are inspiring and delighting Montrealers,” Mayor Denis Coderre was cited as saying.

The artwork, which will be unveiled officially on September 8th, will be in place for three to five years.

Marie-Pierre Jodoin, a spokesperson for the bank, said most of the work has been completed already and what remains is the installation of the LED lights.

Transport Quebec spokesperson Martin Girard explained that the work is been undertaken at night, and the highway has had to be closed in order for some of the work to take place.

Do you think the art installation will be pleasing or will it be an eyesore? Do you think it could be a distraction for drivers? Please let us know what you think!