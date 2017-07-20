Christmas in July at Jean-Doré Beach this weekend

Parc Jean-Drapeau has been an exciting place to be since the start of summer, and the enthusiasm will continue this Sunday with a special family event at Jean-Doré Beach: the Swimmer’s Christmas.

Bring some magic to your summer

Forget Camper’s Christmas. On July 23, Jean-Doré Beach is where the Christmas fun is really happening with the Swimmer’s Christmas event! Come enjoy fun-filled animations and activities.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., kids will enjoy a wide-array of activities like having fun in the inflatables game structures, meeting Santa Claus, singing along with the Christmas choir and much more! Our partners Rythme FM and Parks Canada will also be there to entertain the crowd with animation, a sand castles competition and an introduction to canoe and kayak activity.

On this special day, the admission to the Beach will be free for children aged 13 and under. A perfect opportunity to make a family outing!



Activities for everyone at Jean-Doré Beach

Summer is the ideal time to lounge in the sun, go for a swim, enjoy nautical activities or take part in a beach volleyball game. And good news! You can do all of this, steps away from home at Jean-Doré Beach.

Aquazilla is back this summer and we challenge you to successfully complete this unique inflatable obstacle course comprised of slides and platforms.

Paddleboarding pioneer in Québec, KSF offers introduction to SUP, Yoga and Fitness classes on boards as well as board rental service at the Beach.

Five beach volleyball courts have been renovated in 2016 to meet the highest international standards, notably with a great quality of sand, and three new courts have been added. This means there are now eight beach volleyball courts accessible to anyone paying for their admission to Jean‑Doré Beach.