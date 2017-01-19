Never let go! New season of Cineplex events classic film series launches with 20th anniversary screenings of Titanic

Additional Films Include the 25th Anniversary of A Few Good Men and the 50th Anniversary of The Graduate

Cineplex Events’ newest season of the Classic Film celebrates three anniversary screenings sailing into theatres across Montreal, including Titanic, A Few Good Men, and The Graduate.

See below for more information on each film:

Titanic (1997) – James Cameron

February 5 & 15, 2017

The iconic story of star-crossed lovers Jack and Rose took the world by storm in 1997 and went on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Now, Canadian audiences can revisit their favourite moments on the big screen, as the pair challenges societal norms and races against time on the ill-fated ship.

A Few Good Men (1992) – Rob Reiner

March 5 & 15, 2017

Featuring a star-studded cast including Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, Jack Nicholson, Kevin Bacon and Kiefer Sutherland, this classic legal drama tells the story of a Navy lawyer who has never even seen the inside of a courtroom, as he defends two stubborn Marines who have been accused of murdering a colleague. The film was based on writer Aaron Sorkin’s 1989 Broadway production and will soon be featured in a new live television staging in 2017.

The Graduate (1967) – Mike Nichols

April 12 & 23, 2017

The Graduate celebrates its 50th anniversary with a return to theatres. A fixture on many critics’ best film lists, audiences can see a young Dustin Hoffman back on the big screen in his iconic role of Benjamin Braddock, a recent college graduate seduced by an older woman and in love with her daughter. This iconic film featured the songs of Simon & Garfunkel in the film soundtrack, ushering in the use of past pop hits.

For more information, participating locations and show times visit: Cineplex.com/ClassicFilmSeries