Cité Mémoire: A Projection about Montreal Across Time

Cité Mémoire – Cité Mémoire is one of the biggest evening projections in the world. The projections are inspired by Montreal’s history and culture, and shows archive pictures and films of the evolution of the city. Created by Michel Lemieux and Victor Pilon in collaboration with Michel Marc Bouchard, this projection in Montreal’s old town, takes you back in time to witness key figures and moments of Montreal’s making.

Over 20 different portraits will be projected onto buildings, streets and even trees to share the history of the city. Some projections will be animated with music, words, effects, and much more. The portraits testify on the one hand of important events in the history of Montreal, of well known people who lived there, and even of the ways older generations used to live in Montreal. These portraits express the importance of the values of living together, of innovation, of tolerance and generosity that have made Montreal what it is today.

In order to have a completely immersive experience with Cité Mémoire, download the FREE app “Montréal en Histoire” and its contents to listen to more details about each projection. The historical information on the app is available in 4 different languages. From April until the end of October, you’ll be able to watch the projections of Cité Mémoire every evening as soon as the sun sets until 11 p.m. Then, from November until March, the projections will be held Wednesdays through to Saturdays as soon as the sun sets until 11 p.m.

Where: Old Town

When: Every evening until 11 p.m until the end of October. Projection times vary as of November.

How much: FREE of entry + a FREE app for more information about the projections

By: Elsa-Maret- mtltimes.ca