Classique Montrealaise 375Mtl hockey tournament with Montreal Canadiens alumni

Montrealers of all ages made their way to Classique Montrealaise 375Mtl at Parc Jean Drapeau, to either participate or spectate the most Canadian of all festivals, the Classique Montrealaise 375Mtl ! A pond hockey tournament set on a man-made island. The two day event also featured live music and entertainers, as well as five former Montreal Canadiens players.

Chris Nilan, Patrice Brisebois, Steve Begin and Mathieu Dandenault seemed to enjoy their brief coaching roles during the final matches on Sunday. Over a hundred and fifty teams took part in the event, with a hockey lovers dream prize – an hour of ice time, with Montreal Canadiens alumni on Bell Center ice.

Enjoying its first event as part of Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations, organizers hope to make this an annual event.

Photos: Kieron Yates – mtltimes.ca