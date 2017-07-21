CLV Group Apartments – Apartment hunting made easy!

Located in the most desirable neighbourhoods in Montreal, CLV Group offers five apartment buildings for you to choose from. Whether you prefer to live close to downtown or in the quiet neighbourhood of Côte-Saint-Luc, we have the perfect apartment for you to call home.

CLV Group apartments are 100% pet friendly, offering you the ease of mind knowing that your furry friend will be welcomed and loved by your neighbours.

If you’re looking for a quaint neighbourhood feel just outside of downtown, Côte-Saint-Luc is the place for you. Located near the heart of Côte-Saint-Luc and only fifteen minutes from Downtown Montreal, Place Kingsley apartments, Parc Kildare apartments and Maison Hamilton feature updated or newly renovated suites, plenty of green space and more! Place Kingsley apartments and Parc Kildare apartments offer studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suites that have been newly renovated to meet your needs. Located near an athletic centre, daycare centre, grocery and shopping, movie theatre, parks and more, Place Kingsley and Parc Kildare provide the perfect community and place to call home for young families, couples and seniors. Maison Hamilton features 1, 2 and 3 bedroom suites with everything you could desire in an apartment. With amenities including an indoor pool and sauna, indoor and outdoor parking, along with updated suites, you’re sure to love the building and neighbourhood. Access the Villa Maria Metro Station to explore Montreal and easily get around the city.

Live in the vibrant neighbourhood of Le Plateau-Mont-Royal and experience all that apartments VIE has to offer. Across from the beautiful Parc La Fontaine, one of Montreal’s largest parks, the sights and location are ideal for families, pet owners, students and all! apartments VIE features 1 and 2 bedroom suites along with an indoor pool, rooftop patio with incredible views of Montreal and Parc La Fontaine. Step outside your front door and find an assortment of restaurants, shops and more for your convenience. Enjoy the historical exterior with modern and newly renovated suites inside. Minutes from the Mont-Royal and Sherbrook Metro Stations, you can easily access and commute to other areas in Montreal.

Step into the bustling Villeray neighbourhood and find your perfect apartment at Le Mistral. With easy access to Highway 40, the Jarry Metro Station and a selection of schools, stores, parks and amenities, this pet friendly apartment building is perfect for families, young professionals and seniors. Le Mistral offers a selection and 1 and 2 bedroom suites, along with an outdoor pool and outdoor play area for children.

Whether you are new to the city or looking for a change, each building offers its own well knit community of welcoming and friendly residents that will make you feel at home.

Let us help you find your perfect apartment in Montreal!

Place Kingsley Apartments | 438-476-2316

Parc Kildare Apartments | 438-476-2315

Maison Hamilton | 438-476-5116

Appartements VIE | 438-476-2314

Le Mistral | 438-476-4902

www.clvgroup.com/apartments-for-rent/montreal