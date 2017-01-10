Cote St. Luc Dramatic Society starts 2017 season with Our Town

The Cote St. Luc Dramatic Society (CSLDS), since it was established more than five years ago, has built a solid reputation staging award-winning comedies and musicals such as “Catch Me If You Can”, “Hairspray” and “Mel Brooks’ The Producers”. However, to start off its 2017 season, the CSLDS has decided to venture into its first presentation of a bona fide drama.

The play they chose was “Our Town”, Thornton Wilder’s 1938 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, which will have a run of eight performances from January 24 to 29 at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium, which is located at 5801 Cavendish Boulevard. “Our Town” takes place in the fictional small town of Grover’s Corner, New Hampshire during the early 1900s, and explores the everyday lives of its citizens, and the joys, heartbreaks and daily life experiences that go with it, and is narrated by a stage manager, who guides the audience through the different stories that take place.

“The Cote St. Luc Dramatic Society was known for producing lots comedies and musicals, and it was about time that we did a real drama, and do something good. Which is why we decided to stage Our Town,” said Cote St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, who also co-founded the society. “And Grover’s Corner is in a way similar to what Cote St. Luc was like, and how it evolved in so many ways. And the play conveys how relationships between the town and its people remain so timeless. People who will go to see this play will laugh, smile and reflect on how the lives that are portrayed in Our Town are similar to their lives in Cote St. Luc.”

The production will once again be directed by CSLDS co-founder and artistic director Anisa Cameron, and will have a cast of 18 people ranging in ages from 15 to 80. One of them is Matthew McKeown, who is making his third appearance in a major CSLDS production. He will be portraying the father of Emily Webb – the play’s female lead — and he is no stranger to doing father figure roles, which he has been doing in other dramatic productions across Montreal. “Somehow doing father figure roles – or roles of authority figures like teachers – seems like a good fit for me,” said McKeown, who works by day at a data management services company, where he trains employees on how to troubleshoot. “I always enjoyed being the person who knows better, who can relate to others and always has something to say, which is similar to the town sage.”

And Brownstein, who has been acting onstage since he was a child, will once again trod the boards for the CSLDS, this time as Our Town’s other father figure, Dr. Gibbs, the father of male lead George Gibbs. “I have really enjoyed learning my lines for this production, and I have learned a lot doing the part of Dr. Gibbs,” he said. “He is a good father, a good husband, a good community leader and a good mentor, which is why I found him to be such an interesting character.” Brownstein adds that the production will stick to the way the play was originally staged on Broadway back in 1938, with period costumes, a bare stage and a few props. “We are sticking close to the way Thornton Wilder would have wanted it; however, it’s a lot of work trying to pick up a fake coffee cup, but we are adapting to it and enjoying every minute of it,” he said.

As well, the Cote St. Luc Dramatic Society’s 2017 season continues with their production of “Fancy Nancy” at the beginning of March, and conducting theatrical workshops for children and seniors; and for those who have enjoyed their trademark musicals, they will be staging “Little Shop of Horrors” this spring.

Tickets for “Our Town” are $25, $20 for seniors and students, and $20 for the preview performance on January 24; they are available for purchase at the Eleanor London Cote St. Luc Public Library (5851 Cavendish Bouelvard), the Aquatic and Community Centre on Parkhaven Avenue, or online at www.CSLDramaticSociety.com .

By: Stuart Nulman – mtltimes.ca